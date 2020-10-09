Mike Edwards Set To Lead #EndSarsProtest In London

Reality TV star, Mike Edwards is set to lead a protest in London against the brutality and extra-judicial killings by Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

The reality TV star cum entrepreneur made this known via his Twitter page on Friday.

Edwards called on Nigerians in Diaspora to join him in lending their voices to end the terror caused by operatives of SARS.

“I want to lead the #EndSARS protest here in London, who will join me? Nigerians in the Diaspora let’s not be silent 🗣

#EndSARS #EndSarsProtests”, the reality TV star tweeted.

Read Also: Mike Edwards Shares Lovely Family Portrait On Instagram

The reality TV star also announced that the protest will hold on Sunday.

See his post below: