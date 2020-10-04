Merit, Not Federal Character Should Determine Govt Appointments – Osinbajo

Vice President of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has expressed that government appointments should be based on merit and not the Federal Character principle.

The Vice President pointed out that this was the way for the country to attain economic growth and development.

Osinbajo spoke at a webinar on Saturday organised by the Nigeria Leadership Initiative, led by a former Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Olusegun Aganga.

At the event, the VP, who was the keynote speaker spoke on the topic ‘Rebuilding our national value system.’

He expressed that the country’s value system must be established in such a way that it would reward talent and enterprise towards economic growth and sustainable development.

He said, “A value system rewards talent and enterprise, and it is talent and enterprise that will drive sustainable growth. I need to make this point because time and time again, we get arguments around whether the appointment of persons into public institutions should be based on federal character. The dominant principle should be merit.

“Federal character is essentially affirmative to create a balance, but even if we are to create that balance, it should still be based on merit. For example, if we are to reserve an office for a particular zone, that zone should be able to produce the best (candidate).”