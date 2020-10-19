“Mercy Eke is wicked, she doesn’t want the new housemates to shine” – Lady blasts Mercy

Mercy eke, the winner of the Big Brother Naija reality show, season 4 is currently the talk of social media

A Nigerian lady has thrown shades at winner of Big Brother Naija ‘Pepper Dem’ season, Mercy Eke.

According to the lady, Mercy Eke succeeded in making sure that a female doesn’t emerge winner of this year’s Big Brother Naija reality show.

Speaking further, she said Mercy Eke is still making sure that the housemates do not shine, even after they have left the lockdown house.

The lady claimed that Mercy is always doing things to trend and outshine them, even though she won the last edition.

“Who does she think she is? Mercy is wicked. She don’t want a female winner to emerge this year. She succeeded. Okay now the housemates are out trying to do things to make people see them, she don’t want them to shine”, the lady said.