“Mercy Eke is wicked, she doesn’t want the new housemates to shine” – Lady blasts Mercy

3 hours ago

Mercy eke, the winner of the Big Brother Naija reality show, season 4 is currently the talk of social media

A Nigerian lady has thrown shades at winner of Big Brother Naija ‘Pepper Dem’ season, Mercy Eke.

According to the lady, Mercy Eke succeeded in making sure that a female doesn’t emerge winner of this year’s Big Brother Naija reality show.

Speaking further, she said Mercy Eke is still making sure that the housemates do not shine, even after they have left the lockdown house.

The lady claimed that Mercy is always doing things to trend and outshine them, even though she won the last edition.

“Who does she think she is? Mercy is wicked. She don’t want a female winner to emerge this year. She succeeded. Okay now the housemates are out trying to do things to make people see them, she don’t want them to shine”, the lady said.

Genevieve Nnaji Reacts To Arrest Of #EndSARS Protesters In Kano

3 hours ago

October 19, 2020

Genevieve Nnaji Reacts To Arrest Of #EndSARS Protesters In Kano

Actress, Genevieve Nnaji slammed Department of State Services (DSS) after reports emerged that they have arrested protesters in Kano.

Genevieve, who has been very supportive of the nationwide protest against police brutality and bad governance, saw the news on Twitter and reacted angrily to it.

In Nnaji’s words:

“Hope y’all have a big enough cell because we are all leaders. Unlike you who was appointed to serve us. At what point did you go from ‘what you will do for the people’ during your campaign, to what you will do to us now?? Anyway, Sha #ENDBADGOVERNANCE #EndSARS”

“Join the protest if you are not happy with your welfare” – 2baba tells police officers

3 hours ago

October 19, 2020

“Join the protest if you are not happy with your welfare” – 2baba tells police officers

 

Tuface Idibia, Nigerian music entertainer has encouraged security agencies to join the ongoing #endsars protest against police killings and brutality.

2baba made this know in a tweet he sent out on Monday.

According to him,  since the ongoing protest is aimed towards achieving a better Nigeria, it is necessary for security agents to join if they are not pleased with their welfare.

‘Police!! Military!!! and all security agencies!! If una no happy about una welfare make una join this movement for a better naija. Una no be slave,’ he wrote in a tweet.

Suspected bandits set police station ablze in Edo

3 hours ago

October 19, 2020

Suspected bandits set police station ablze in Edo

There has been chaos today, October 19 as the #EndSARS protest took a drastic turn in Edo State.

This comes after the hoodlums stormed Oko prison in the state and set the prisoners free.

Suspected bandits have set ablaze the Ugbekun Police Station in Benin City, the Edo State capital this morning .

See Video Below;

