Mercy Eke Celebrates One Year Anniversary Of Winning BBNaija

Winner of BBNaija ‘Pepper Dem’ season four, Mercy Eke, has taken to Twitter to celebrate the one year anniversary of her win.

Mercy was crowned winner of the fourth season on October 6, 2019.

Her tweets read:

“Feels like the morning of my birthday all over again #MercyEkeWinVersary”

“On this day we changed the narrative. We told the female child ‘dare to win’ we created history and became a force we changed the game and leveled the playing field. Thank you Mercenaries Thank you Nigerians Thank you Africa #MercyEkeWinVersary”

Mercy Eke beat her closest contender, Mike, to emerge winner of the reality TV show with a margin of 41.77%. The other top four finalists were Mike, Frodd, Omashola, and Seyi.

Information Nigeria recalls Mercy recently celebrated her 27th birthday with a party that had celebrities such as Davido, Phyno, and Tiwa Savage in attendance.

She also acquired a brand new Range Rover for herself as a birthday gift.

See Mercy Eke’s tweet below: