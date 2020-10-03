“Meeting Laycon is a blessing” – BBNaija’s Vee says

Recall Laycon and Vee became friends in the recently concluded BBNaija season 5 reality TV show.

They became a force in the house as whenever they came together during tasks, the outcome was always heartwarming and victorious.

Vee and Laycon became friends after Vee stood up for him when he was on the verge of losing focus in the house over Erica’s rejection.

Speaking on her friendship with Laycon, Vee acknowledged him, saying aside her saving him from the Erica situation, Laycon taught her a lot of things and prevented her from getting into a fight and quarrels with others.

“Laycon has got an inviting spirit, I can see a lot people talking about things our friendship has done to him, what they ain’t saying is what our friendship has done to me.

He has changed my mind about a lot of things, meeting him in the house is a blessing. I could have been worse, a lot more quarrels, but he was there for me too.”

Few days ago, after Laycon had been given his brand new car by Innoson Motors, Vee quickly hopped in and requested that Laycon takes her to Shoprite. That’s how strong their bond has been.