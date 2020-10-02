Meet First Female Artiste To Get Signed By Davido

DMW boss and musician, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, is set to sign his first female artiste to his imprint.

The ‘Risky’ crooner has also dropped some major hints regarding the identity of the lady.

Information Nigeria recalls the award winning singer had taken to Twitter to disclose that he is about to sign his first female act to his record label, Davido Music Worldwide (DMW).

Well, Davido posted a selfie featuring a singer named Liya.

The photo was taken while they were both aboard on the singer’s private jet.

Liya had also taken to Instagram to share a photo of herself with the caption;

“Happy Friday 💜

ANNOUNCEMENT SOON 😈😈”.