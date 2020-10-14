Mayorkun Offers To Help #EndSARs Protester Whose Car Was Destroyed In Abuja

Popular Nigerian artiste and songwriter, Mayorkun has offered to assist one of the victims of a hoodlum attack during #EndSARs protests in Abuja.

In a video that surfaced earlier, the victim could be heard crying helplessly about how he was on his way to meet up with his pregnant wife before being caught amidst the violent attack on protesters to which his car was damaged.

Watch the video below…

The self-acclaimed Mayor of Lagos, Mayorkun has however shared the video to his 4.2 million fan-base on Instagram for any useful information on finding the young man.

He wrote, “Who can reach him. Send Contact!”

His reaching out was successful as he later wrote “Gotten. Thank you”