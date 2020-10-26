“May You Never Set Up A Shop” – Eucharia Anunobi Blasts Doris Ogala For Accusing Uche Elendu Of Lying

Popular Nigerian actress, Eucharia Anunobi has blasted her colleague, Doris Ogala for accusing Uche Elendu of lying that her store was looted by hoodlums.

A video made available on social media by Elendu shows that Anunobi paid a visit to her vandalized store in the company of their colleague, Monalisa Chinda-Coker.

In the video, the film star turned evangelist quoted some bible verses as she rained heavy curses on those speaking ill of Elendu.

The veteran actress stated that those, who accused her colleague of chasing clout and lying, will never set up a shop of their own in their lifetime.

Information Nigeria recalls Doris Ogala had taken to Instagram in the penultimate week to rubbish Elendu’s claim that her store was looted.

Watch the video HERE