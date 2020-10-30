Entertainment
‘May You Catch COVID-19’ – Toke Makinwa Slams Those Accusing Her Of Getting Paid To Fake Her Illness
Nigerian media personality, Toke Makinwa has slammed those accusing her of getting paid by the government to fake her illness.
Information Nigeria recalls the media personality announced that she tested positive for the novel coronavirus and she also shared her harrowed ordeal.
Reacting to the revelation, some Nigerians took to her comment section to allege that she must have been paid by the Federal government to announce that she has contracted the deadly virus.
Makinwa later took to Twitter to respond to the accusations.
The media personality tweeted;
“And to the people saying the government must have paid me to say I got Covid, I know the government has fucked you over so bad you have trust issues, I feel bad for you too but pls let me heal in peace.
For those who doubt that Covid is real, I hope you get a personal encounter, may you catch Covid-19 and also survive it so going forward if you can’t practice something called “Empathy”, you’ll atleast keep quiet.
Experience is best. All in all, love and light xx”
Read Also: Toke Makinwa Tests Positive For COVID-19; Shares Her Experience
See her tweet below:
Entertainment
‘Desmond Elliot Disappointed Me’, Says Peter Okoye
Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye, also known as Mr P, has shared his disappointment as regards the speech made by Desmond Elliot during the live Lagos State House of Assembly plenary session.
The dancer cum entrepreneur took to his Instagram page to berate the lawmakers for not raising the question of who ordered the shooting of peaceful protesters at Lekki Tollgate on Tuesday, October 20.
In his words:
“Did y’all noticed none of them spoke or asked ‘WHO ORDERED THE SHOOTING OF PEACEFUL PROTESTERS AT LEKKI TOLL GATE ON THE 20TH OF OCTOBER?’ All they cared about was to regulate the social media platform that exposed them!
Read Also: ‘You Have Forgotten Days Your Wife Was Feeding You’ – Georgina Onuoha Drags Desmond Elliot
SMH! Una Shame dey shame me Desmond you did not only fall my hand, you fall my Prick join common Desmond why? #LekkiMassacre #FailedNigerianGovernment”
See his post below:
Entertainment
‘Most Politicians Are Only In Power To Steal Our Money’ – Simi
Nigerian singer, Simisola Ogunleye, better known as Simi, has shared her take on Nigerian politicians. According to her, they gain power only to steal money belonging to the masses.
She added that they are afraid of accountability. Therefore, Nigerians should keep demanding accountability until they learn how to be accountable to the people that elected them into office.
Read Also: ‘Nigerians Are Used To Suffering That They Think It’s Normal’ – Singer Simi
Taking to Twitter, she writes:
“Most of these politicians are afraid of accountability, cause they’re only there to take advantage of the system and steal OUR money. They’re not used to having to answer questions or to actually work. So if we continue to apply pressure, they will either fix up or stop running.”
See her tweet below:
Entertainment
BBNaija’s Mike Edwards Shares Lovely Family Photo
Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Mike Edwards took to his Instagram feed on Friday to share an adorable selfie of himself, his wife and son.
The reality TV star cum entrepreneur, who resides in London, stepped out with his family for an outing and he decided to capture the memory.
Taking to the photo-sharing app, Mike captioned the adorable photo with an excerpt from the lyrics of the song, ‘No Stress’ by Wizkid.
His caption reads;
“I got the pretty pretty lady wey no like no stress”
Read Also: BBNaija’s Mike Edwards Launches Cigar Club
See his post below:
