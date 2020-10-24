‘May We Never Lose Hope For A Better Life’ – BBNaija’s Erica Prays

Popular reality TV star cum actress, Erica Nlewedim took to her Instagram page on Saturday to share a couple of stunning photos of herself.

In the photos, the reality TV star, who wore a fringe hair along with a sultry make-up look, donned a sequin dress.

The actress also beamed a smile for the camera.

While showing off her look, Nlewedim used the opportunity to pray for her fans.

The reality TV star wrote;

“May we never lose hope for a better life and may we never lose courage to stand for what is right”

See her full post below: