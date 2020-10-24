Masterkraft Seeks Justice For Lekki Massacre Victims

Nigerian record music producer, Masterkraft, has prayed for justice for the victims who were killed or left injured in the Lekki Massacre that took place on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.

The music producer and disc jockey, whose real name is Sunday Ginikachukwu Nweke, took to his official Twitter page to ask to God to pay back the perpetrators of the tragic incident in their own coin.

In his words:

“God, is there a way to look into matters as urgent??! Can u be merciless at this time?? People died while peacefully protesting and yet no one is accountable!!!!! Can u eliminate this rotten eggs who treat humans created in ur image as shit??! Hurrrr”

See his tweet below: