Masterkraft Seeks Justice For Lekki Massacre Victims

50 mins ago

Nigerian record music producer, Masterkraft, has prayed for justice for the victims who were killed or left injured in the Lekki Massacre that took place on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.

The music producer and disc jockey, whose real name is Sunday Ginikachukwu Nweke, took to his official Twitter page to ask to God to pay back the perpetrators of the tragic incident in their own coin.

In his words:

“God, is there a way to look into matters as urgent??! Can u be merciless at this time?? People died while peacefully protesting and yet no one is accountable!!!!! Can u eliminate this rotten eggs who treat humans created in ur image as shit??! Hurrrr”

Masterkraft’s post

Entertainment: Top 5 Trending Stories Of The Week

45 seconds ago

October 24, 2020

InformationNigeria Top 5 trending stories of the week

As the week comes to an end, here is a list of the top 5 trending stories you might have missed.

“Bad Governance Made Me Birth My Son In South Africa With Someone Else’s Name” -Actor Yomi Fabiyi

Popular Yoruba actor, Yomi Fabiyi recently took to Instagram to recall how the bad governance in Nigeria forced him to welcome his first son in South Africa.

Actor IK Ogbonna Knocks Troll Who Says He Is ‘Gay’

Popular Nigerian actor, Ikechukwu Mitchel Ogbonna, alias IK Ogbonna, slammed an internet troll who labeled him as gay.

‘Lekki Tollgate Is Not Sambisa Forest’ – Actor Frank Donga Reacts To Lekki Shooting

Nollywood actor, Kunle Idowu, also known by the stage name Frank Donga, has reacted to the shooting at Lekki Tollgate on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.

Actress Doris Ogala Calls Out Uche Elendu For Allegedly Lying That Her Store Was Looted

Nigerian actress, Doris Ogala called out her colleague, Uche Elendu and she accused her of lying to the public that her store was looted and vandalized by hoodlums.

Omotola Apologizes For Her Insensitive Tweet About The Lekki Tollgate Shooting

Popular Nigerian actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has apologized for her insensitive remark about the shooting that took place at Lekki Tollgate on Tuesday.

#EndSARS: ‘Please Stop The Violence’, Dammy Krane Pleads

1 hour ago

October 24, 2020

Nigerian musician, Oyindamola Johnson Emmanuel, better known as Dammy Krane, has begged everyone to stop the violence in honor of those who died in the Lekki Massacre.

The artist took to his Twitter page to release a statement that reads:

“GREETINGS MY PEOPLE OF LAGOS, WE MOURN THE LIVES OF THE TRAGEDY OF OCTOBER 20, 2020 THAT OCCURRED AT THE LEKKI TOLL GATE.

NO MATTER HOW GREAT THE CHALLENGES ARE WE HAVE ALWAYS BEEN A PEOPLE THAT ENDURE, WE HAVE ENDURED WITH PATIENCE AND HOPE FOR A BRIGHTER TOMORROW FOR OUR PEOPLE.

IN ALL STRUGGLES WE BEAR CASUALTIES AND WE ARE FEELING THE PRESENT PAIN OF OUR DECEASED BROTHERS AND SISTERS. 

I ASK OF THE MASSES AT THIS PRESENT TIME TO CEASE THE BURNING AND LOOTING. OUR HEARTS ARE HEAVY AND WE ARE BLEEDING EXTERNALLY, LET US COME TOGETHER FOR PEACE.”

The singer’s post

Seun Kuti Blasts Politicians For Accusing Thugs Of Hijacking #EndSARS Protest

1 hour ago

October 24, 2020

Nigerian musician, Seun Kuti, had a recent interview with Arise TV, where he mentioned that some rich and affluent people endorse violence but they are still praised by people.

The musician, who is also the youngest son of Afrobeat icon, Fela Kuti, said that the looting of stores by hoodlums is the same thing that goes on in high offices.

Kuti said that the solution to Nigeria’s problems is not in the hands of the youth but the ‘people’ as a whole.

The singer took a swipe at political leaders in Nigeria for allegedly accusing thugs of hijacking the #EndSARS protest.

In his words;

“When political rallies turn violent, you don’t hear that thugs have hijacked the election. Rich Nigerians express themselves with violence all the time but we still call them ‘Your Excellency’ and ‘Honorable’ after they throw chairs and tantrums” , he said.

