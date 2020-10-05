‘Marriages Are Harder Today Because People Skip The Talking Stage’ – Actress Etinosa Idemudia

Nigerian actress and comedienne, Etinosa Idemudia has taken to her Instagram page to share her thoughts on why marriages fail these days.

The actress mentioned marriages do not work because people now skip the talking stage where they ought to get to know each other better.

In her words;

“Marriages are harder today because you guys skip talking stage. When you should really discuss every important issue and get to know how you both reason, your values and ideologies in life, compare notes and gain confidence in each others personalities and in your bond you guys are busy doing choke me choke me scream my name. You marry, small negative intrusions you guys begin to doubt each other, suspect and compete with each other. Small thing seed of discord has entered your midst. You cannot vouch for your partner because you never knew the person in the first place. Anything you hear you start to investigate your own partner. You can’t even fill a form for your own partner because you don’t know them the well. It is a shame!”

