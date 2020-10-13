Marriage is overrated, I’m just looking for a baby daddy – Khloe says

Former housemate of Big Brother Naija ”Double Wahala” season, Abiri Oluwabusayomi better known as Khloe, has described marriage as an overrated institution.

The reality TV star shared her opinion via her Snapchat, where she revealed that her intention is to just have one child and she’ll be happy.

According to Khloe, she just wants to have a ‘father figure’ for whom she’d bear a child and they’d raise the baby together.

“Marriage is must overrated. I’m just looking for a father figure. Let’s have 1 kid and be happy. Lobatan,” she wrote on Snapchat.

See her post below: