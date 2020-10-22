Mark Angel Reacts After He Was Almost Beaten Up By Angry #EndSARS Protesters Who Accused Him Of Using Them For Comedy

Popular Nigerian comedian, Mark Angel has come out to clear the air regarding a viral video of him being attacked by irate #EndSARS protesters in Port Harcourt.

In the video sighted on social media, the comedian was surrounded by angry men, who expressed their anger over his actions, as they accused him of trying to use them to shoot a comedy skit.

The comedian was also seen trying his possible best to calm them down.

In reaction to this, Mark Angel released a new video in which he shared his own side of the story.

Watch the video below: