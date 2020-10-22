Entertainment
Mark Angel Reacts After He Was Almost Beaten Up By Angry EndSARS Protesters Who Accused Him Of Using Them For Comedy
Popular Nigerian comedian, Mark Angel has come out to clear the air regarding a viral video of him being attacked by irate #EndSARS protesters in Port Harcourt.
In the video sighted on social media, the comedian was surrounded by angry men, who expressed their anger over his actions, as they accused him of trying to use them to shoot a comedy skit.
The comedian was also seen trying his possible best to calm them down.
Mark Angel won use Port Harcourt boys do comedy.. wida him eyes na? Thank God people save you..#NIGERIAPREVAILS #LekkitollgateMassacre #unarmed #endsars #WhereIsBuhari #TinubuIsAKiller #BlackTuesdayNigeria pic.twitter.com/DUjT6ZpibK
— NA PEACE WE WANT (@wareyai) October 21, 2020
In reaction to this, Mark Angel released a new video in which he shared his own side of the story.
Watch the video below:
Mark Angel speaks out after hearing calls that he’s dead.
_#portharcourtspecials pic.twitter.com/sJXL8FfPvp
— Portharcourt Specials (@phspecials) October 21, 2020
‘We Will Never Forget Lekki Massacre’ – Rapper M.I. Abaga
Nigerian rapper, Jude Abaga, popularly known as MI, has reacted to the massacre that took place at the #EndSARS protest ground at Lekki Tollgate. The rapper and entertainment entrepreneur took to his Twitter page to condemn the killing and state that the night will not be erased from history.
In his words:
“WE WILL NEVER FORGET THE NIGHT OUR GOVERNMENT KILLED US FOR ASKING THEM NOT TO KILL US #LekkiMassacre #EndSARS #CrimesAgainstHumanity”
The shooting of unarmed peaceful protesters by military officers on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 has received global attention with international political dignitaries and celebrities using their Twitter platforms to tweet regarding the incident.
See MI Abaga’s post below:
Lekki Massacre Totally Unacceptable: Comedian Alibaba
Nigerian comedian, Alibaba, has reacted to the shooting of unarmed protesters at Lekki Tollgate by military officers on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.
The veteran comedian cum actor and events compere took to his Instagram page to condemn the incident. Part of his post reads:
“The biggest mistake any democratically elected government can make, is to hand over its control to the military. Because in doing that, you have undermined the constitution, you have canceled the purpose of the National Assembly, made nonsense of the Supreme Court and confirmed that the Presidency cannot manage the country’s affairs.
By sending soldiers to the street, government is clearly, Planting that idea, without knowing it, that the ultimate leadership is in the hands of the soldiers.”
See his full post below:
‘Our Ultimate Goal Is Not To Destroy Our Country’ – Actress Damilola Adegbite
Nigerian actress, Damilola Adegbite, has stated that the goal of Nigerian protesters has never been to destroy the country. The movie star took to her Instagram page to post a black post with a caption that reads:
“Nobody saw this coming. Nobody. Maybe only people who had inside information. This extreme approach was not expected! The youths of Nigeria only asked for assurances! Moving forward, we need damage control. We need to calm the tension. Please.
Lets use our platforms to calm this storm. Our ultimate goal is to make our country better, not to destroy it. Lives are being lost. This is not the goal. Please stay alive, for your friends and your family who love and need you! This is too much.”
See her post below:
