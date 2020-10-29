‘Many Countries Became Developed With The Strengths Of Their Youth’ – Tonto Dikeh

Nigerian actress and entrepreneur, Tonto Dikeh, took to her Twitter page on Wednesday evening to reveal how many countries became developed over time. The Federal Government recent appointee credits their development to the strengths and potential of their youth.

The movie star shared a portrait photo of herself and captioned it thus:

“MANY COUNTRIES BECAME DEVELOPED WITH THE STRENGTHS & POTENTIALS OF THEIR YOUTH.”

Information Nigeria recalls the 35-year-old Port Harcourt-born humanitarian was criticized by Nigerians on social media for her silence on the trending #EndSARS movement.

Read Also: ‘Do Not Expect Me To Wear Your Product And Tag You’ – Tonto Dikeh Tells Clothing Vendors

She eventually responded with fury and a vow to sue a blogger who published a report about her saying that she was silent because of her affiliations with the government.

See her Twitter post below: