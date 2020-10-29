Entertainment
‘Many Countries Became Developed With The Strengths Of Their Youth’ – Tonto Dikeh
Nigerian actress and entrepreneur, Tonto Dikeh, took to her Twitter page on Wednesday evening to reveal how many countries became developed over time. The Federal Government recent appointee credits their development to the strengths and potential of their youth.
The movie star shared a portrait photo of herself and captioned it thus:
“MANY COUNTRIES BECAME DEVELOPED WITH THE STRENGTHS & POTENTIALS OF THEIR YOUTH.”
Information Nigeria recalls the 35-year-old Port Harcourt-born humanitarian was criticized by Nigerians on social media for her silence on the trending #EndSARS movement.
She eventually responded with fury and a vow to sue a blogger who published a report about her saying that she was silent because of her affiliations with the government.
See her Twitter post below:
‘SARS Are Still Harassing People On The Streets’ – Actress Kemi Lala Akindoju
Nigerian actress, Kemi Lala Akindoju, is frustrated over the fact that the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) officers have not stopped harassing people on the streets.
The movie star took to her Twitter page to lament about the fact that it seems Nigerians are helpless regarding SARS and police brutality.
In her words:
“Meanwhile we still have SARS officers harassing people on the streets of Nigeria. What are we REALLY going to do???? #EndSARS”
Reacting to the video of Desmond Elliot proposing the regulation of social media, she writes:
“This ‘respect’ mentality has really done a number on us in Nigeria. Hon Desmond is more concerned about ‘children’ cursing on social media than he is about better governance and true leadership. Again he has shown us his priorities”
See her tweets below:
‘It Is Both A Blessing And A Curse To Be Very Good Looking’ – Korede Bello
Nigerian singer, Korede Bello, has stated that it is both a blessing and a curse to be very good looking. The Afro pop star shared this via his official Twitter page.
According to the Mavin Records artist, it can be a curse because people tend to get distracted by the person’s good looks. Also, the good looking person faces the risk of being seen as incapable or incompetent because of their aesthetics.
In his words:
“Unpopular opinion. I think it can be a blessing and a curse to be very good looking. Having good looks is def an added advantage but unfortunately we tend to get distracted and prioritize aesthetics over ability. The external will fade, the internal will grow”
See his tweet below:
‘Social Media Is Your Weapon; Use Your Voice’, Uche Jombo Tells Nigerians
Nollywood actress, Uche Jombo, has advised Nigerians to keep using their voice on social media to speak against all forms of oppression. She also said that the campaign should be extended to the thugs used to cause electoral violence in all areas of the country who are ignorant of the current trends on the internet.
Taking to Twitter on Thursday afternoon, the movie star cum filmmaker writes:
“Social media is your weapon of choice. Use your voice. Then move onto ‘those’ they USE during elections (Thugs/hoodlums) let them to know we are fighting for them too, get your Northern, Eastern, Southern (all tribe) youth to understand we MUST stand united.”
See her tweet below:
