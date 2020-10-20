Man shares an ugly experience he had with his ex-lover

A man has taken to Twitter to share an ugly experience he had with his ex-lover.

According to Twitter user, Black Excellence, his ex lover tore all his certificates including work contracts and company documents.

Sharing a photo of his shredded certificates, he advised men to be careful of the kind of lady they hook up with.

He however did not mention what ensued between them which made her tear up all his certificates.

“This day is still fresh on my mind like it was yesterday. Just make sure the type of lady you get has something between their ears.

All my documents, kcpe,kcse,undergrad and Mba, birth certs,work contracts, company documents etc”

See his tweet below;