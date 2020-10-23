M.I Abaga Explains Aim Of End SARS Protest

Nigerian rapper, Jude Abaga, also known as MI Abaga, has revealed the aim of the #EndSARS protests to a Twitter user who was curious enough to ask.

The fan had also included Falz, Runtown, Davido, Wizkid and Mr. Macaroni in the conversation. “I have a question for @falzthebahdguy @iRuntown @davido @wizkidayo @mrmacaronii @MI_Abaga and the rest of you guys that actually boost everyone’s moral.. Do you guys think what the outcome might look like??“the fan had tweeted.

“The destination is glory!!! That the most powerful black nation on earth may rise.. and provide the soil upon which her children flourish.. and truly flourish“, MI Abaga replied.

See the Twitter exchange below: