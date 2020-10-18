‘Love you baby’ – Regina Daniels thanks husband for splashing her with expensive birthday gifts

Regina Daniels, Nigerian actress has showered praises on her politician husband, Ned Nwoko for showering her with expensive gifts on her birthday.

The actress got a luxury car gift and also a 24 million Naira wrist watch from her husband on October 10.

The new mum shared videos of her getting into the new car she got for her birthday.

She captioned the videos,

“Meet my four wheel plane…. Also a birthday present from hubby along side my 24million Naira watch….. love you baby u are so extra @princenednwoko. Ps: I need to show off. it’s mine !”