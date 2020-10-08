Listen To Nigerians On Restructuring, We’re Not In Military Regime: Ortom Tells FG

Amidst growing calls for restructuring, Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom has urged the Federal Government to listen to the calls for restructuring.

This remark was contained in a statement by Terver Akase, his chief press secretary.

Ortom expressed that as a democratic nation, freedom of speech is guaranteed and that the voices of Nigerians should not be suppressed.

Also Read: Pastor Adeboye Calls For Restructuring Of Nigeria

The Governor’s advice is coming days after clergymen, Sam Adeyemi and Enoch Adeboye called for the restructuring of the country.

Reacting to the calls, the presidency expressed that the threat that the country will break up if it is not restructured is “unpatriotic and unwarranted” and that the government will not succumb to such threats.

Speaking on the development, the Governor expressed that the federal government should learn to harness the ideas of citizens instead of adopting a combative style with anyone who suggests an alternative approach to solving the nation’s challenges.