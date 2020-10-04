“Limit your going out so you don’t fade out, See finish go enter” — Bobrisky to Big Brother Naija Lockdown ex-housemates

Bobrisky has churned out a piece of advice to Big Brother Naija Lockdown ex-housemates.

The crossdresser took to this Instagram page to sternly warn them about being in too many places at the same time.

Bobrisky is of the opinion that they shouldn’t be making guest appearances everywhere, because according to him, “See finish go enter”.

Sharing the piece of advice on his Instagram page, the transvestite wrote;

“Can someone advise all this big brother stars to reduce their going out everywhere.. the moment you are everywhere you will fade o! See finish go enter o”

“Everyday live video!! Live video is dropping views. Don’t let it drop to 1k views o”