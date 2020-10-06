Lil Frosh’s Girlfriend Breaks Silence After She Was Beaten Beyond Recognition

Instagram influencer, Gift Camille has finally opened up about how she was abused by her rapper boyfriend, Lil Frosh.

Information Nigeria recalls the DMW signee, Lil Frosh was called out by the lady’s brother and manager on Monday.

The rapper was accused of assaulting Gift and also threatening her with her raunchy photos.

Well, the young lady has also come out to share her story as she posted an emotional note on social media regarding the incident.

The Instagram influencer mentioned that she has been in an abusive relationship with rapper for about 10 months.

The lady confirmed her manager’s claims as she beat her up to the point that she suffered internet bleeding in her head.

Read her post below: