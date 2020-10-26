‘Let’s Take Our Message Beyond Twitter To The Streets’ – BBNaija’s Leo Da Silva

Reality TV star, Leo Da Silva, has called for the need to spread the message about bad governance to those on the streets who are not privileged enough to be on Twitter.

The former BBNaija ‘Double Wahala’ says it is important so that the message will not be eventually be lost. He further went on to cite the previous elections period that had many campaigning only on Twitter and not in real life.

Taking to Twitter, he writes:

“As we are informing ourselves about the clear buffoonery by them on Twitter, I think we owe it to people on the streets as well. This was how people were winning elections only on Twitter. The real streets is vast and we get too relaxed when we pass our messages on just twitter.”

