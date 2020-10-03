‘Let Your Energy Be Beautiful’, Says BBNaija’s Erica As She Shares Stunning Photos

EricaFormer Big Brother Naija housemate, Erica Nlewedim has blessed her Instagram feed with a couple of stunning new photos.

The controversial reality TV star, who faced a wave of backlash on social media as as result of some of the actions she took while in the house, looked so gorgeous as she rocked a soft glam make-up look.

In the photos, the reality TV star also rocked a cleavage-baring outfit.

Erica captioned her post with the words;

”Let your energy be beautiful”

Information Nigeria recalls the reality TV star also hosted a meet-and-greet in Abuja on Friday.

Fans went crazy after Kiddwaya’s mother, Susan Waya, showed up at the venue to support the actress.

See her post below: