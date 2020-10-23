LekkiMassacre: “Some Victims Are Unable To Receive Treatment Due To Lack Of X-ray Machine” – IK Osakioduwa Raises Alarm

Media personality, IK Osakioduwa, has called for help for victims of the Lekki Tollgate shootings.

Taking to Twitter, the media personality explained most of the victims are unable to receive proper treatments in the hospital due to lack of X-ray machines.

In his words;

“Some of the gun shot victims from the Lekki Toll shooting have been at Grandville Trauma centre (Opposite VGC) unable to take the bullets out because they need X-rays done. Please reply if you know a hospital that has an X-ray machine and technician present.

“Unfortunately if We don’t find them a place to get that X-ray done, the hospital will be unable to hold them indefinitely. They have too many patients that need help.”

See his tweets below: