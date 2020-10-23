Entertainment
#LekkiMassacre: “Some Victims Are Unable To Receive Treatment Due To Lack Of X-ray Machine” – IK Osakioduwa Raises Alarm
Media personality, IK Osakioduwa, has called for help for victims of the Lekki Tollgate shootings.
Taking to Twitter, the media personality explained most of the victims are unable to receive proper treatments in the hospital due to lack of X-ray machines.
In his words;
“Some of the gun shot victims from the Lekki Toll shooting have been at Grandville Trauma centre (Opposite VGC) unable to take the bullets out because they need X-rays done. Please reply if you know a hospital that has an X-ray machine and technician present.
“Unfortunately if We don’t find them a place to get that X-ray done, the hospital will be unable to hold them indefinitely. They have too many patients that need help.”
See his tweets below:
Entertainment
Actress Doris Ogala Calls Out Uche Elendu For Allegedly Lying That Her Store Was Looted
Drama as Nigerian actress, Doris Ogala has accused her colleague, Uche Elendu of lying to the public that her store was looted and vandalized by hoodlums.
Information Nigeria recalls Elendu took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, where she shared a couple of photos of the shop that was vandalized and ransacked.
Reacting to the post, Ogala called out her colleague and she advised her to speak the truth unless she would be exposed.
According to the actress, the shops do not belong to Elendu.
In her words;
This is not nice.. I know the owners of those shops.. this is pure deceit.. people should stop taking advantage of the situation.. ah ah.. we lost a lot of people.. kindly mention the shop owners.. if not I’ll repost and expose it..”
See her post below:
Entertainment
Omotola Jalade Ekeinde Under Fire For Asking If People Died In Lekki Massacre
Nigerian actress, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, has come under fire after she asked if truly people died at the Lekki Tollgate massacre on Tuesday.
The movie star had taken to her Twitter account to urge people to stop the sensationalism of the tragic incident. “If people died during the Lekki Toll Assault, let their people speak out please and if there were no deaths then enough with the sensationalization because it does not remove from the crime that happened. PEACEFUL PROTESTERS WERE ATTACKED. WHY? BY WHOM! #EndImpunityinNigeria“, she had tweeted.
Although she has apologized and deleted the tweet, the reactions from Nigerian users on the microblogging platform show that she has stepped on toes and many are angry with her for making such statement.
See tweets below:
Entertainment
Why I Am Not Leaving Nigeria Soon: Laycon
Winner of BBNaija Lockdown reality TV show, Laycon, has revealed why he is not leaving Nigeria soon. This is after a fan asked the reality TV star on Twitter if he is planning on leaving the country like his colleagues.
“Vee, Neo, Nenji, Ozo dey plan japaa, only Laycon still dey write motivational tweets @itsLaycon which way na?!“, the fan had asked.
The rapper then replied that he cannot leave the country without his fanbase known as the ‘Icons’. He says the only possible way through which he will relocate is if he is able to carry his fans along with him.
In his words:
“If I wan japa, I gats carry all my icons with me… So until that one dey possible, I dey here with Una..”
See his tweet below:
Trending
