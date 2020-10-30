Connect with us

LekkiMassacre: ‘No One Has Been Arrested Yet’ – Chinko Ekun

Published

34 mins ago

on

Chinko Ekun
Chinko Ekun

Nigerian Rapper Chinko Ekun

Nigerian rapper, Chinko Ekun, is concerned over the fact that no one has been arrested so far regarding the shooting of peaceful protesters at Lekki Tollgate on Tuesday, October 20.

The award winning 27-year-old hip hop artist, whose real name is Oladipo Olamide Emmanuel, took to his Twitter page to demand that the armed officers must be fished out in order for justice to prevail on behalf of the victims of the Lekki Massacre.

In his words:

“Till now! no one has been arrested as regards the lekki massacre! Naija!!! Shey na so those people go jus go? God these people can’t go like that”

See his tweet below:

The rapper’s tweet

 

Entertainment

‘Desmond Elliot Disappointed Me’, Says Peter Okoye

Published

5 mins ago

on

October 30, 2020

By

Peter Okoye

Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye, also known as Mr P, has shared his disappointment as regards the speech made by Desmond Elliot during the live Lagos State House of Assembly plenary session.

The dancer cum entrepreneur took to his Instagram page to berate the lawmakers for not raising the question of who ordered the shooting of peaceful protesters at Lekki Tollgate on Tuesday, October 20.

In his words:

“Did y’all noticed none of them spoke or asked ‘WHO ORDERED THE SHOOTING OF PEACEFUL PROTESTERS AT LEKKI TOLL GATE ON THE 20TH OF OCTOBER?’ All they cared about was to regulate the social media platform that exposed them!

SMH! Una Shame dey shame me Desmond you did not only fall my hand, you fall my Prick join common Desmond why? #LekkiMassacre #FailedNigerianGovernment”

See his post below:

Peter Okoye’s post

Entertainment

‘Most Politicians Are Only In Power To Steal Our Money’ – Simi

Published

12 mins ago

on

October 30, 2020

By

Simi

Nigerian singer, Simisola Ogunleye, better known as Simi, has shared her take on Nigerian politicians. According to her, they gain power only to steal money belonging to the masses.

She added that they are afraid of accountability. Therefore, Nigerians should keep demanding accountability until they learn how to be accountable to the people that elected them into office.

Taking to Twitter, she writes:

“Most of these politicians are afraid of accountability, cause they’re only there to take advantage of the system and steal OUR money. They’re not used to having to answer questions or to actually work. So if we continue to apply pressure, they will either fix up or stop running.”

See her tweet below:

Simi’s tweet

Entertainment

BBNaija’s Mike Edwards Shares Lovely Family Photo

Published

13 mins ago

on

October 30, 2020

By

Mike Edwards, his wife and son

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Mike Edwards took to his Instagram feed on Friday to share an adorable selfie of himself, his wife and son.

The reality TV star cum entrepreneur, who resides in London, stepped out with his family for an outing and he decided to capture the memory.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, Mike captioned the adorable photo with an excerpt  from the lyrics of the song, ‘No Stress’ by Wizkid.

His caption reads;

“I got the pretty pretty lady wey no like no stress”

See his post below:

The reality TV star’s post

