LekkiMassacre: ‘No One Has Been Arrested Yet’ – Chinko Ekun

Nigerian rapper, Chinko Ekun, is concerned over the fact that no one has been arrested so far regarding the shooting of peaceful protesters at Lekki Tollgate on Tuesday, October 20.

The award winning 27-year-old hip hop artist, whose real name is Oladipo Olamide Emmanuel, took to his Twitter page to demand that the armed officers must be fished out in order for justice to prevail on behalf of the victims of the Lekki Massacre.

In his words:

“Till now! no one has been arrested as regards the lekki massacre! Naija!!! Shey na so those people go jus go? God these people can’t go like that”

See his tweet below: