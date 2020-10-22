LekkiMassacre: I have not been able to speak with Buhari – Sanwo-olu

Governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwoolu has revealed that he’s yet to speak to the President on the shooting of #EndSARS protesters at Lekki Toll Gate on Tuesday evening.

Sanwo-olu has been under severe pressure following the shooting of the protesters by Security agents. In an interview on Thursday, he disclosed that he tried reaching the President on phone twice but ws not able to get through.

He said the first time he called, Mr. Buhari was not on seat and the second time, the President was at the Federal Executive Council meeting, FEC.

“I have not spoken to president Muhammadu Buhari directly. I called the President twice but the first time he was not at the office. The second time he was at the FEC meeting.”

“Although the Chief of Defense staff called me and acknowledge that the President received my message.” he stated.

President Buhari is yet to address Nigerians on the matter.