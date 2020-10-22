Connect with us

#LekkiMassacre: I have not been able to speak with Buhari – Sanwo-olu

Published

34 mins ago

on

#LekkiMassacre: I have not been able to speak with President Buhari – Sanwo-olu

Governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwoolu has revealed that he’s yet to speak to the President on the shooting of #EndSARS protesters at Lekki Toll Gate on Tuesday evening.

Sanwo-olu has been under severe pressure following the shooting of the protesters by Security agents. In an interview on Thursday, he disclosed that he tried reaching the President on phone twice but ws not able to get through.

He said the first time he called, Mr. Buhari was not on seat and the second time, the President was at the Federal Executive Council meeting, FEC.

I have not spoken to president Muhammadu Buhari directly. I called the President twice but the first time he was not at the office. The second time he was at the FEC meeting.”

“Although the Chief of Defense staff called me and acknowledge that the President received my message.” he stated.

President Buhari is yet to address Nigerians on the matter.

“I don’t care about #EndSARS”- Edo state deputy governor’s son slams protesters

Published

33 mins ago

on

October 22, 2020

By

A Nigerian man reported to be the son of Philip Shaibu, deputy Governor of Edo State, has made it clear to Nigerians that he does not care about the ongoing #EndSARS movement in Nigeria.

According to the young man, it is also the reason why he has not said or posted anything related to campaign.

In a video shared on social media, the man was upset by the way Nigerians living in Canada or America are seriously protesting against police brutality in Nigeria.

He says he doesn’t give a f*ck and questioned who Nigerians abroad are protesting to.

There Is Hope For A Better Nigeria -AY Comedian Prays

Published

33 mins ago

on

October 22, 2020

By

Nigerian stand-up comedian, Ayo Makun, popularly known as AY says we can have a better Nigeria.

AY Prays For Nigeria

Taking to the microblogging site, Twitter, the veteran comedian encouraged Nigerians amidst the on-going unrest in Lagos and other parts of the country.

In his tweet, the ace comedian who is also an actor prayed for the leaders and the nation at large.

Read his tweet below;

‘There is hope for a better Nigeria. We serve a God of restoration. Today we pray that God almighty would give wisdom & empathy to our current leadership. We pray 4 revivals in d land. More importantly, we pray for our leaders to seek common ground & unity with us in Jesus name. Amen

Sanwo-Olu Confirms Lekki Toll Gate CCTV Still Intact

Published

33 mins ago

on

October 22, 2020

By

Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu in an interview with Arise TV has confirm that the CCTV camera at the Lekki Toll Gate is still intact.

Responding to the interviewer’s question who asked the integrity of the installed CCTV at the Tollgate.

The governor further states that his government would involve the use of experts to confirm the integrity of the CCTV cameras.

More-so, he said the video footage of the happenings at the Lekki Toll Gate would be investigated by the experts and they would verify the integrity of every video footage. He also mentioned that the panel would be set up by weekend, after the curfew.

