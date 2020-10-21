LekkiMassacre: Hoodlums Storm TVC Station In Lagos; Set Properties On Fire (Video)

Hoodlums have reportedly invaded the headquarters of popular news station, TVC, believed to be owned by National Leader of APC, Bola Tinubu.

According to reports, the staff of the news station are being trapped in the building located in Lagos.

The moment Morayo and Co decided to leave the station after it had been taken over by hoodlums. TVC #EndSARS @YourViewTVC pic.twitter.com/VfGcLFh73Z — My Opinion (@Diji_O) October 21, 2020

Videos circulating online shows that properties in the compound have also been set ablaze.

The news station is currently off air and this comes hours after Nigerians accused the Lagos politician of having a hand in the #LekkiMassacre.

Information Nigeria recalls security agents had opened fire at peaceful #EndSARS protesters at Lekki Tollgate on Tuesday.

In a video circulating online, the anchors of one of the shows, ‘Your View’ were heard saying that there were hoodlums at their gate trying to break into the premises.

— Angry mob attacks TVC , set the station on fire.. pic.twitter.com/xEDpLeWkpW — VyrãlTreñdz (@TheVyralTrendz) October 21, 2020