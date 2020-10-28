LekkiMassacre: ‘Did You Give The Orders?’, Runtown Asks Sanwo-Olu

Nigerian singer, Douglas Agu Jack alias Runtown, has asked the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu if he gave the orders for armed military officers to shoot at peaceful protesters at Lekki Tollgate on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.

The award winning musician took to his Twitter page on Wednesday to directly mention the Twitter handle of the Lagos State governor.

His tweet reads:

“DID YOU GIVE THE ORDERS??? @jidesanwoolu #LekkiMassacre”

The 31-year-old Enugu native has also reacted to a report by Amnesty International, USA. The report states that there is ‘credible’ but ‘disturbing’ evidence to prove that ‘Nigerian security forces have killed demonstrators protesting police brutality in Lagos’, adding that ‘investigations are underway’.

“JUSTICE MUST BE SERVED“, Runtown wrote as he retweeted the tweet.

See his tweets below: