Nigerian Lawyer, Adegboruwa reacts to Fashola’s ‘discovery’ of camera at Lekki tollgate

Ebun Adegboruwa, Nigeria lawyer has reacted to the discovery of a hidden camera at Lekki tollgate by Nigeria’s minister, Babatunde Raji Fashola.

Member of the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry into the activities of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), Adegboruwa said Mr Fashola has illegally tampered with exhibits.

The senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN made this known in a statement on Monday titled, ‘Usurpation of powers of the panel of inquiry on SARS abuses’.

Adegboruwa who stated that it is illegal for anyone to conduct any visit to the said Lekki Toll Plaza in the absence of and without the authority and consent of the Panel, appealed to the Governor of Lagos State to allow the Panel the full autonomy and independence that was promised at the time of inauguration.

The statement read;

“BRF TAMPERS WITH EVIDENCE

AT LEKKI TOLL GATE ..RETRIEVES HIDDEN CAMERA WITHOUT PANEL’S CONSENT….”

USURPATION OF POWERS OF THE PANEL OF INQUIRY ON SARS ABUSES

On Sunday, October 25, 2020, it was widely publicized that Ministers and Governors of the South-West visited the Governor of Lagos State on a sympathy tour of structures affected by the wanton looting and destruction that took place last week. In the course of their visit, they were led to the Lekki Toll Plaza, to assess the situation thereat. It was at the same Lekki Toll Plaza that the incident of alleged shooting of EndSARS protesters was said to have taken place. And based on public outcry, the Governor of Lagos State added the Lekki Toll Plaza incident to the terms of reference of the Judicial Panel that was set up.

Since the Panel has been vested with jurisdiction over the Lekki Toll Plaza, I verily believe that it is illegal for anyone else to conduct any visit to the said Lekki Toll Plaza in the absence of and without the authority and consent of the Panel. It was reported that in the course of the visit, the former governor of Lagos State and the Honourable Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, SAN, discovered a hidden camera, which he took. This is a clear case of illegally tampering with exhibits that may become useful to the Panel in the course of its assignment.

I appeal to the Governor of Lagos State to allow the Panel the full autonomy and independence that was promised at the time of inauguration. It is contempt of the Panel for anyone to usurp the powers of the Panel in the way that has been reported. In this regard, the Panel will not shy away from summoning anyone who is alleged to be involved in any contemptuous act that may obstruct the course of justice.

I call on all Nigerians to come up with their complaints before the Panel for proper ventilation, as it begins its sitting today.