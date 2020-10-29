National News
Lekki Shootings: Why Families Of Victims Are Afraid To Speak Out —Falana
Popular human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN) has said family members of those affected by the Lekki toll gate shooting have refused to speak about the incident.
The senior lawyer claimed that the families refused to speak “because of the environment under which we operate.”
He stated this while speaking at a virtual #EndSARS meeting organised by Omoyele Sowore, publisher of Sahara Reporters, on Wednesday.
Falana who stated that the military is “known for lies and deception,” recalled how the Nigerian Army allegedly covered up the reported killing of 347 Shi’ites in Zaria, Kaduna state, in 2015.
Falana said, “Nobody should believe the military because it has a history of lies, fraud, and deception.
Also Read: Lekki tollgate should be dismantled permanently: Bode George
“Just in December 2015, the same Chief of Army Staff, General (Tukur) Buratai claimed that there was a traffic jam in Zaria and the big man wanted to move and because of that traffic, he got soldiers from the first division in Kaduna to mow down Shiites.
“And what was the explanation? That the Shiites wanted to assassinate the Chief of Army Staff…and about six or seven persons died.
“But in the Commission of Inquiry set up by the Kaduna State Government, we were told that indeed 347 Nigerians were killed by the military. No autopsy, no postmortem, nothing was done. Their bodies were taken away in the dead of the night and given a mass burial.
National News
Wike Signs Executive Order Proscribing IPOB, Lifts Curfew
Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has signed an executive order to reinforce the ban on Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) and its activities in the State.
Governor Wike disclosed he has signed an executive order proscribing IPOB in Rivers during a state broadcast on Wednesday night, a day IPOB worldwide leader, Nnamdi Kanu, referred to him as a “little Hitler.”
Governor Wike stressed during the broadcast that while Rivers remains the home to all tribes and ethnic nationalities, the state government is opposed to the presence and activities of the legally proscribed and anarchic IPOB and whatever it stands for in the south-south state.
Also Read: FG building new airports in Benue, Ebonyi, Ekiti, Lafia, Damaturu, Anambra: Minister
The Rivers State governor said while his administration acknowledges and appreciate the enormous contributions from non-indigenes to the political, social, and economic development of the State, it will neither accept nor allow any individual or group from within and outside to violate the peace, endanger lives and property under any guise in the State.
Recall that the Governor had earlier lifted a ban on movement which had been imposed in some parts of the state.
Some of the areas include Mile 1, Mile 2, Ilabuchi, Ikokwu areas among others.
Wike however said the curfew in Oyigbo Local Government Area stile remains while the Ikokwu market remains shut.
National News
Ogun Governor Orders Full Reopening Of Businesses, Others
Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has ordered the full reopening of hotels, viewing centres, marquees, event centres, suites, guest houses, and motels.
Others in that category are restaurants, eateries, lounges, bars, and cinemas.
Recall that in the wake of the deadly Coronavirus, Dapo Abiodun ordered the closure of those establishments to avoid the spread of disease.
Also Read: Lekki tollgate should be dismantled permanently: Bode George
This was contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, on Wednesday.
The Ogun governor said those in the industry should open for business fully.
Somorin also revealed that schools, markets, churches, and mosques in Ogun have been asked to revert to their regular programme of activities as obtained before COVID-19.
However, Somorin urged the hospitality establishments to strictly adhere to a set of guidelines in order to keep up with the protocols aimed at further flattening the curve of COVID-19.
National News
Oyetola Relaxes 24-Hour Curfew In Osun
Governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola on Wednesday night, relaxed the 24-hour curfew imposed on the state due to breakdown of law and order.
The Osun State Governor approved the relaxation of the curfew period from 8 pm to 6 am from Thursday.
Secretary to the State Government, Prince Wole Oyebamiji, made this known in a statement on Wednesday.
Also Read: FEC Approves N2.9bn For Printing Of Question Papers, Others
Governor Oyetola commended the security agencies for restoring peace to the state.
The Osun government, however, effective from today, Thursday, October 29, said it will arrest, investigate, and prosecute anyone found to be in possession of any looted item.
Trending
- Entertainment19 hours ago
‘I’m Proud Of You Honey’, Adesua Etomi Tells Banky W
- National News24 hours ago
Fayemi Orders Resumption Of All Workers In Ekiti
- Entertainment24 hours ago
“I Can’t Remember The Last Time I Had Sex” – Davido Confesses
- Entertainment23 hours ago
Actress Ada Ameh Finally Arrives Abuja For Her Daughter’s Funeral (Video)
- National News23 hours ago
BREAKING: Okonjo-Iweala Elected WTO DG
- News Feed18 hours ago
Social media spreads what you feed it – Ruggedman tells Lai Mohammed
- News Feed18 hours ago
Protest against police brutality: Protesters loot shopping mall in Philadelphia (Video)
- Entertainment21 hours ago
Celebrities React As BBNaija’s Erica Shares Stunning Photos On Instagram