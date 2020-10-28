National News
Lekki Shooting: ‘Sanwo-Olu Has Been Thrown Under The Bus By Military’ – Fani-Kayode
Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted to the Nigerian Army’s statement that the Lagos State Government invited the army to enforce a curfew on Tuesday the 20th of October in the State.
Recall that on Tuesday, the 81 Divison of the Nigerian army stated that it was invited to enforce the curfew in Lagos by the state government, although it denied shooting at #EndSARS protesters in Lekki, Lagos.
This came a day after Governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu stated that the army shot at protesters in Lagos.
Reacting to the statement from the army, the former minister wrote:
“The @HQNigerianArmy claim it was the LASG that asked for soldiers to be deployed at Lekki. The implications of this for
@jidesanwoolu are grave. He has been thrown under the bus by the military.”
#EndsSARS #endpolicebrutalityinNigeria
— Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) October 27, 2020
National News
Social Media Will Destroy Us If We Don’t Regulate It: Lai Mohammed
Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed has expressed that there is a need to regulate social media usage in the country to avoid being led to destruction.
He made this known when he appeared before the House Committee on information, national orientation, ethics, and values to defend the 2021 budget proposed by his ministry, on Tuesday.
The Minister pointed out that it is highly important to regulate social media.
The minister said although the government is not seeking to shut down social media “because the social media has come to stay,” there is a need to check its excesses due to the rise in fake news and misinformation.
“The biggest challenge facing Nigeria today is fake news and misinformation,” he said.
“Based on that, we dedicated an entire national council on information’s meeting to that issue, after which we launched a national campaign against fake news in July 2018.
“We said, then, that the next war will be fought without a shot being fired, but with the use of fake news.
“We didn’t stop there. We went on a tour of all media houses to solicit their support in the fight against fake news. We launched the campaign to regulate social media, which was bitterly contested by the stakeholders. We kept saying that if we don’t regulate social media, it will destroy us. Social media and fake news will not destroy Nigeria.
“The recent #EndSARS war was fought on social media. They mobilised using the social media. The war today revolves around two things; smartphone and data. And these young men don’t even watch television or listen to radio or read newspapers.
“You will be shocked that when you start arguing with your children, they will be quoting social media. So, we need a social media policy in Nigeria and we need to empower the various agencies and we need technology to be able to regulate social media.”
National News
2023: Buhari Reappoints Mahmood Yakubu As INEC Chairman
President Muhammadu Buhari has reappointed Professor Mahmood Yakubu as the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
President Buhari confirmed the renomination of Prof. Yakubu for a second and final term in a letter to Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawan on Tuesday.
The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, confirmed this in a statement on Tuesday.
Professor Yakubu’s reappointment is, however, subject to approval by the Nigerian Senate.
“I am pleased to present for confirmation by the Senate, the nomination of Professor Mahmood Yakubu for appointment as Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for a second and final term,” President Buhari was quoted as saying in the letter.
National News
#EndSARS: Lagos Govt Invited Us To Restore Order – Army
The 81 Division of the Nigerian Army has debunked the multiple reports of soldiers shooting at #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate on Tuesday, 20th of October, 2020.
The Acting Director Army Public Relations of the 81 Division, Major Osoba Olaniyi, made this known in a statement on Tuesday night.
He, however, confirmed the involvement of soldiers in restoring order in Lagos following the declaration of curfew by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, revealing that the army was invited to enforce the curfew by the state government.
He insisted that they acted within the confines of the Rules of Engagement for Internal Security operations.
He also maintained that soldiers did not shoot at the #EndSARS protesters in Lagos.
