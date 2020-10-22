Lekki Shooting: No One Can Explain Buhari’s Silence, Says Kukah

Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Matthew Kukah has expressed surprise over President Muhammadu Buhari’s “continued silence” on the shooting of #EndSARS protesters in Lekki, Lagos state.

Speaking during a Channels TV programme on Wednesday, the cleric said it is the responsibility of the president to communicate his feelings to citizens and set the country on a particular path.

He expressed that the situation will not end until President Buhari wakes up to the fact that there is a major crisis in the country.

He expressed that the decision of the President to remain silent nor show concern is a culture of I-don’t-care.

According to Bishop Kukah: “Unfortunately for us, we have a President that seems almost unwilling to respond to the kind of reflexes that shows evidence that he is listening to wise counsel.

“I really cannot understand this. I feel totally helpless in the sense that I cannot find any reason and I don’t think any Nigerian in the right frame of mind can find a reason to why the president has remained so silent on this crisis,” he said.

Kukah said the apology rendered by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo was to compensate for the president’s silence.