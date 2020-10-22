National News
Lekki Shooting: No One Can Explain Buhari’s Silence, Says Kukah
Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Matthew Kukah has expressed surprise over President Muhammadu Buhari’s “continued silence” on the shooting of #EndSARS protesters in Lekki, Lagos state.
Speaking during a Channels TV programme on Wednesday, the cleric said it is the responsibility of the president to communicate his feelings to citizens and set the country on a particular path.
He expressed that the situation will not end until President Buhari wakes up to the fact that there is a major crisis in the country.
He expressed that the decision of the President to remain silent nor show concern is a culture of I-don’t-care.
According to Bishop Kukah: “Unfortunately for us, we have a President that seems almost unwilling to respond to the kind of reflexes that shows evidence that he is listening to wise counsel.
“I really cannot understand this. I feel totally helpless in the sense that I cannot find any reason and I don’t think any Nigerian in the right frame of mind can find a reason to why the president has remained so silent on this crisis,” he said.
Kukah said the apology rendered by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo was to compensate for the president’s silence.
Lekki Toll Gate Shooting: Osinbajo Breaks Silence
Vice President of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has finally broken his silence over the shooting of #EndSARS protesters by soldiers at the Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos by soldiers on Tuesday night.
The Vice President condemned the killing of protesters at Lekki tollgate on Tuesday.
Osinbajo, in a tweet on Wednesday night, also mourned policemen who were killed during the protest.
He promised that all victims will get justice and prayed against more tragedies.
He tweeted, “My heart goes out to all the victims of the Lekki shootings, and also the policemen and all other men and women who lost their lives in the past few days in different parts of Lagos and other states.
“I spoke to some of those in the hospital. The pain of these terrible events is palpable in our towns and cities, and some losses are irreplaceable, but we can and will get justice for all of them. I stand with Lagos and all other affected states in these trying times.
“We pray we will never see a repeat of these tragedies in Jesus name. God bless you all. “
#EndSARS: Obaseki Gives Escaped Inmates 48hours To Return
Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has given escapees from the Benin Medium Security Correctional Centre and Oko Medium Security Correctional Centre on Friday to return voluntarily or face the wrath of the law.
This warning is coming following Monday’s jailbreaks in the two centres by hoodlums.
According to the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) 1,993 inmates escaped from their facilities.
Mr Obaseki went on an assessment tour of the affected NCoS centres and the police stations that were burnt in Benin City by the hoodlums.
Speaking during the inspection, Obaseki expressed that the escapees should return or face the wrath of the law.
“We know some of the inmates have been released, but we appeal to all inmates who have escaped to come back on their own before the close of business on Friday.
“They should report themselves back as nothing will be done to them but failure to do that, we will come after them as we have their records.”
#EndSARS: ECOWAS Urges Nigerian Govt To Conduct Speedy Investigation Into Shootings
The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), has urged the Nigerian Government to conduct a speedy investigation into the shooting that occurred at the Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos State.
Recall that the Toll Gate was bombarded by officers of the Nigerian Army, who shot at unarmed protesters on Tuesday night.
This was contained in a statement by the Chairman of the Economic Community of West Africa (ECOWAS) and Ghanaian President, Nana Akufo-Adodo, on Wednesday.
Speaking for the regional body, Mr. Akufo-Adodo asked Nigerians to use dialogue to find a lasting solution to the protracted clashes between the government and the protesters over the movement seeking an end to police brutality and bad governance.
The body expressed its condolences to the families and friends of those who lost their lives during the protests and also wished the injured speedy recovery.
ECOWAS also said while it recognises the right of citizens to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly and protests, it wishes that those rights be exercised in a non-violent manner.
“In this regard, the ECOWAS Commission calls on all protesters to remain peaceful in the conduct of their demonstrations. It also urges the Nigerian security operatives to exercise restraint in the handling of the protests and act professionally,” the statement read in part.
“ECOWAS Commission further notes that, in an effort to address the demands of the protesting youth, the Federal Government of Nigeria took important decisions regarding disbandment of SARS, comprehensive police reforms and investigation of cases of police brutality. It encourages the Nigerian Authorities to conduct the investigation rapidly.”
