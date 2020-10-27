National News
Lekki Shooting: Anyone Found Culpable Would Be Held Accountable – Sanwo-Olu
Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said that the Lagos State Government would ensure that anyone found culpable in last Tuesday’s shooting at the Lekki Toll Plaza would be held accountable for their actions.
Governor Sanwo-Olu made this known in an interview with CNN’s Becky Anderson.
In the interview with CNN, the Governor said, “We will be committed to a full investigation of what happened and people would be held accountable. They certainly would be held accountable. We would do everything possible to ensure that they are held accountable.
“People have claimed that their friends and family members have been killed. So, this Judicial Panel of Enquiry is meant to bring all of these stories to accountability; where we can make restitution, where families can prove and identify officers that were responsible for this.
“I am not the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, I am Governor of a State. The report would be out and we would channel the report to all the relevant authorities in the state to ensure that every one that is found culpable is accountable for the act.”
He added that there was no international pressure on Nigerian leaders to investigate the Lekki incident, and he had met the #EndSARS protesters. He also acknowledged that the protests were legitimate.
“There are no international pressures whatsoever. These are genuine protesters that we all believe and we all have knowledge about. I was the first governor among governors, with due respect to all my other colleagues, who came out to meet with them, who started from the front. I carried the EndSARS flags with them. I met with them twice and we all had the rally together and worked together,” he said.
‘You Cannot Gag The Press’ -Fani-Kayode Reacts To NBC Fine On Media Houses
Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has slammed the National Broadcasting Commission for punishing ARISE TV, Channels Television, and Africa Independent Television (AIT) over their coverage of the #EndSARS protests.
Recall that on Monday, the regulatory body fined each station N3 million for alleged violation of broadcasting codes for broadcasting footages obtained on the Lekki shooting by soldiers from unverified and unauthenticated social media sources.
Reacting to this development, Fani-Kayode stated that NBC’s move was an indicator that President Muhammadu Buhari is a “dictator and a fascist.”
He wrote:
It also proves that they have something to hide.
— Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) October 26, 2020
NBC Fine On Arise, Channels And AIT Unfair, Says Shehu Sani
Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has criticised the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) for imposing fines on ARISE TV, Channels Television, and Africa Independent Television (AIT) over their coverage of the #EndSARS protests.
Recall that on Monday, NBC accused the three broadcasting stations of violating broadcasting codes for broadcasting footages obtained on the Lekki shooting by soldiers from unverified and unauthenticated social media sources.
The regulator alleged that the three stations aided in the escalation of tension through coverage of the protests in the country, hence leading to a fine of N3million for each station.
Reacting to the development, the former lawmaker described the move as unfair and unjust.
See his tweet below:
It’s unfair and unjust for @nbcgovng to fine Arise,Channels and AIT.
— Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) October 26, 2020
Biafra: IPOB Can’t Use Rivers To Launch Attacks – Wike
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has stated that the members of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) can’t use the state to launch attacks.
Recall that some days ago, Wike outlawed the proscribed group in the State.
The Governor called on local government chairmen in the state and youths not to allow IPOB to demonstrate in the state.
Wike stated this on Monday during a meeting with the Community Development Committees, youths leaders, and council chairmen at the Government House, in Port Harcourt.
The Rivers State Governor in a statement released through his media aide, Kelvin Ebiri, described Rivers as the most accommodating state for all Nigerians.
“We can never be against any ethnic group. We can never do that. We have lived in harmony with the Ibos, the Hausas, and Edo people,” he said.
“Everybody that comes to this State we have lived in harmony with. So Nigerians must commend Rivers State as a place where you’ve never had a problem between this group and that group.”
“There’s one terrorist group they call IPOB. I didn’t declare them a terrorist group, the court declared them a terrorist group, not me.
“The federal government declared them a terrorist group. IPOB can’t use Rivers State to be a place where they’ll be launching attacks. If you allow that, your future, your children’s future is gone,” Wike added.
“Go to Oyigbo and see what they’ve done. They destroyed the court. What did the court do? See the soldiers they killed and burnt them. See the policemen they killed and burnt them and then you said people would sit and fold their arms?”
