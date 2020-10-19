‘Leave the streets’ – Terry Waya tells #EndSARS protesters

Terry Waya, billionaire father of Big Brother Nigeria’s Kiddwaya has urged EndSARS protesters across the country to leave the streets to allow peace reign.

The business mogul made the appeal on his Instagram page, saying he’s “fully” with protesters in the “battle to end not only SARS but all forms of brutality and oppression, whether military or government.”

However, he advised Nigerian youths, who have been protesting for more than a week now, to “allow peace to reign by leaving the streets and allow the government to implement what they have promised to do.”

Read his full post below: