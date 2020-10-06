Leaked WhatsApp Chat Of Lil Frosh Begging His Girlfriend After Assaulting Her Emerges Online

Leaked WhatsApp conversations between DMW signee, Lil Frosh and his girlfriend, Gift has caused a stir on social media.

The leaked conversations sees Lil Frosh begging his girlfriend to forgive him for his actions.

Information Nigeria recalls the DMW signee, on Monday, was accused of beating up his girlfriend almost to the point of death.

The manager of the lady had publicly called out Lil Frosh for physically assaulting her.

Photos and videos of the victim’s bruised and battered face were also circulated on the internet.

Read Also: Davido’s signee, Lil Frosh, accused of physically abusing his girlfriend, Gift

See screenshots below: