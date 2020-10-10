Leading by example: Toyin Abraham joins #EndSars protest in Ibadan after getting dragged by Nigerians(Video)

Popular Nigerian actress, Toyin Abraham has joined thousands of Nigerians across the nation for the #EndSars protest.

This development is coming barely 24 hours after she was slammed on social media by Nigerians for promoting her movie amid the nationwide protest.

The comic actress took to her Twitter page on Saturday, October 10, 2020, where she shared videos from the protest.

“I am more than my movies, I am an instrument for change and a destiny implementer. You can do this. love you all. #EndSARS,” she captioned one of the videos.