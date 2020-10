Winner of Big Brother Naija season 5, Laycon is showing why most viewers of BBNaija Season 5 loved him.

The rapper who was recently made the youth ambassador of Ogun State has spoken up concerning the oppression of some SARS officers.

The reality TV star pleaded with the officials to look into the matter because the oppression is real as it has happened to him before. He added that a lot of youths are looking for ways to make an impact in society and should not be put into fear.