Laycon’s fans (Icons) prepare for his upcoming birthday in November, call for donations up to 15million naira, to get him a Mercedes Benz car & studio equipments

Big brother Naija 2020 winner, Laycon’s fans (Icons) are preparing for his upcoming birthday in November, in a big way.

The singer’s management has called for donations up to a whooping 15million naira, to get him a Mercedes Benz car and studio equipments.

In a message leaked online from their Whatsapp group, they have a medium of payment for fans home and abroad.

They were also advised to hold on to smaller gifts and focus on the project of getting him a car and studio equipments.

See the message below..

Following his win last week, Laycon walked away with N30 million cash prize; a two-bedroom apartment courtesy Revolution Plus; a top of the range SUV from Nigerian automaker, Innoson Motors; a trip to Dublin courtesy Guinness; and home appliances courtesy Scanfrost.