Laycon Shares Rap Video On SARS Brutality

Rapper and winner of BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ season five, Laycon, has shared a rap video of himself condemning SARS brutality on Nigerian youths.

Taking to Instagram, the reality TV star captions the video thus:

“It’s painful that we have been singing the same song for years on police brutality yet no change is being recorded. Im pained that lives are still being lost at the hands of those who should protect us. Am I next? #EndSARSBrutality”

Information Nigeria recalls Laycon revealed in a recent interview that he is currently not interested in pursuing a serious relationship with any of his female co-stars.

Watch the video below: