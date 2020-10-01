Laycon Remixes DJ Neptune’s ‘Nobody’ (Video)

Winner of the BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ season, Laycon, has dropped a rap verse on DJ Neptune’s hit song with Joeboy and Mr Eazi, ‘Nobody’.

DJ Neptune took to Twitter on Thursday afternoon to share a video of the remixed song playing with a caption that reads:

“Dear #ICONS, as a proud member I thought it won’t be fair listening to @itsLaycon verse on [Nobody Icon Remix] all by myself. Pls manage this clip and help me pick a release date. Mind Laycon’s 2nd verse is #GREATNESS”

Information Nigeria recalls Laycon addressed his seeming obsession with Nengi’s buttocks on his recent Instagram Live chat. The rapper revealed he was attracted to more than just Nengi’s buttocks. He also liked her intelligence and personality.

