Laycon reaches out to businessman who called him out for not showing appreciation after spending 2M on votes

Few days ago a Nigerian Businessman identified as PRINCE GODWIN ONYI took to his page on social media to call out BBNaija season 5 winner, Laycon for not appreciating him after he spent over two million naira in votes.

According to the man, he spent that huge amount of money in votes to make sure Laycon emerged victorious but sadly, the rapper has not called to show any form of appreciation.

However, Prince has now taken to his Instagram page to announce that Laycon finally reached out to me.

Prince describing the rapper as a humble and good young man commended his management team.

According to the businessman who seem to be a big fan of the musician, Laycon has finally called him and he was surprised that he was able to find his number.

In his words,

“Laycon finally called and I wondered how he got my number,such and humble man with good young man with good management team.We finally agreed to to meet in my office to discuss business with him but before then I will do video call with him to confirm If he is the one”.