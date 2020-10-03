Laycon is not marketable at all, he won’t get plenty endorsements – Man says (video)

A Nigerian man identified as Tosin Silver has aired his thoughts about Big Brother Naija ‘lockdown’ winner, Laycon and his future endorsements.

According to Tosin, Laycon is not marketable at all, so he might not get plenty endorsement deals from brands.

Tosin disclosed this in his recent video where he named 5 housemates who are very marketable, and will do very well in their careers.

He noted that disqualified housemate, Erica, Nengi, Kiddwaya, Dorathy and Ozo, are the only 5 marketable housemates who will bag plenty endorsements.

For Laycon, he said there’s nothing marketable about him, even though he emerged winner of the show.