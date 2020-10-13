Lawan Faults FG As Senate Tackles Govt, ASUU Deadlock

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has berated the Federal Government for signing an unrealistic agreement with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

He made this remark when he met with representatives of the union in Abuja on Monday.

He said, “When we negotiate, we must negotiate in such a manner that the final product will be implementable.

“This is to say that we have to accommodate each other with the government doing what it is supposed to do and ASUU, being the body of our lecturers, stands to protect its members.”

This is coming following President Muhammadu Buhari’s statement that any government worker who is not captured in the IPPIS will not be paid salaries.

After the meeting, the National President of ASUU, Professor Biodun Ogunyemi disclosed it has a new system tagged the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS).

He expressed that the Senate President commended its initiative and he also reiterated the union’s stand against IPPIS.