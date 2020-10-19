Connect with us

LASEMA Rescues Young Man From Committing Suicide On Ikoyi Bridge

Published

2 hours ago

on

 

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) Marine unit has rescued a young man from committing suicide on Ikoyi Link bridge in Lagos.

Officials of the emergency unit, it was gathered,  rose to the occasion as they came in time to save the young man from taking his own life.

Director-General of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu confirming the incident, said the man who was saved from jumping off the bridge is an Anambra born but lives in Ejigbo area of Lagos.

He recounts;

“Response was activated to rescue the young man (name withheld) who hails from Anambra State but resides in the Ejigbo area of Lagos State.

“The agency respondents were able to convince, rescue the young man from his jump-off point. He was later examined by the agency’s paramedics before being handed over to good Samaritans, Mr Odukoya and Mr Okanlawon, who have committed to ensuring adequate therapy and psychological counselling for the victim.

“Details of the good Samaritans were taken by the response team in conjunction with the Nigeria police officers at the scene.”

