Maza Maza warehouse: Distribution of COVID-19 palliatives was halted due to #EndSARS protest – Lagos govt

The Lagos State Government has condemned the vandalisation of the warehouse at Mazamaza housing the food palliative packages donated to the government by the Private Sector Coalition against COVID-19 (CACOVID) group.

Recall that a mob on Thursday, October 22, vandalised the warehouse where COVID-19 palliatives are kept at Maza Maza in Amuwo Odofin Local Govt Area and looted palliatives. The warehouse is located on Benster Crescent, popularly known as Monkey village.

A statement signed by the Acting Commissioner, Agriculture, Abisola Olusanya, said the items belong to the Southwest, contrary to social media reports that they are all for Lagos, adding that distribution was on-going but had to be halted due to #EndSARS protests.

“Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had on September 22nd 2020, formally taken receipt of the food palliatives from the CACOVID team meant for distribution to the indigent,” the statement reads.

“The State had repackaged its share of the consignment and was distributing it before the protests that have affected activities in the State. The repackaging was being done to account for every beneficiary, according to the agreement with the CACOVID Group, which monitored the process,”

“The warehouse in question is not State-owned and its usage was made available to the CACOVID group. The distribution was on-going but had to be halted due to protests, before the invasion of the warehouse today.

“For effective distribution of the food palliatives, groups such as Transport Unions, Ethnic Groups, Religious Associations, Artisans and Tradesmen Association, Marketmen and Women Association, People Living with Disabilities, Orphanages and Old Peoples’ Homes among others were being used as the distribution channels to their members.

“The State Government, however, regrets the invasion of the warehouse and appreciates the support offered by the CACOVID group to the citizenry of Lagos.”