Sanwo-olu shuts down all schools over #EndSARS protests

The Lagos State Government has ordered the closure of public and private schools in the state indefinitely.

This was announced in a press statement by the state’s Head of Public Affairs, Ministry of Education, Kayode Abayomi, on Monday.

The statement was titled, ‘Lagos directs students to stay at home’.

It quoted the Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, as saying that the schools were shut down over “tension generated by the #EndSARS protests.”

The statement read in part, “The Lagos State Government has directed all pupils/students in public and private schools to stay at home following the tension generated by the anti-SARS protests.

“A new date of resumption for all classes will be announced as soon as possible.”

Adefisayo added that “the safety of the pupils/students, parents and all staff working in schools is paramount at this critical period”.

She however advised parents to “keep an eye on their wards and not allow them to be used as willing tools in the hands of those who might want to hijack the protests to unleash mayhem on the society”.

The Commissioner also encouraged schools to “utilise other means of distance teaching and learning i.e radio, television and online media as they have been doing during and post the recent COVID-19 lockdown”.