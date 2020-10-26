Lagos Govt Reviews Curfew Time

The Lagos State government on Sunday further reduced the curfew time in the state.

Chief press secretary to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Gboyega Akosile said the curfew will now run from 8 pm to 6 am while movement will be allowed between 6 am and 8 pm.

Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday imposed a 24-hour curfew due to the violence in different parts of Lagos State. The curfew was eased on Saturday from 6 pm to 8 am.

He said the curfew was necessary because the “peaceful #EndSARS protest has degenerated into a monster that is threatening the well-being of our society.