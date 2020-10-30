Lagos Govt Relaxes Curfew From 10pm To 6am

The Lagos State Government has announced a further relaxation of the curfew imposed after the hijack of the peaceful #EndSARS protests.

Lagos State information commissioner Gbenga Omotosho announced the new decision on Friday.

He said the curfew will now be from 10:00 pm till 6:00 am.

“Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu praises Lagosians for observing the curfew, which is expected to restore normalcy in our communities,” Omotosho said.

“The curfew will now be from 10 pm till 6 am.