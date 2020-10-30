National News
Lagos Govt Relaxes Curfew From 10pm To 6am
The Lagos State Government has announced a further relaxation of the curfew imposed after the hijack of the peaceful #EndSARS protests.
Lagos State information commissioner Gbenga Omotosho announced the new decision on Friday.
He said the curfew will now be from 10:00 pm till 6:00 am.
“Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu praises Lagosians for observing the curfew, which is expected to restore normalcy in our communities,” Omotosho said.
"The Lagos State Government has announced a further relaxation of the curfew imposed after the breakdown of law and order, following the hijack of the peaceful #EndSARS protests.
“The curfew will now be from 10 pm till 6 am.
Wike Ordered Police, Army To Kill IPOB Members, Nnamdi Kanu Alleges
Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed group, Independent People of Biafra (IPOB) has accused Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike of ordering police and soldiers to kill members of the group.
Recall that Wike had signed an executive order to reinforce the total ban on IPOB and its activities in Rivers State.
Reacting in a tweet on Friday, Kanu accused the Governor of sponsoring state security to execute IPOB members.
“Nyesom Wike, the little Hitler of Rivers State had a closed-door meeting with lawyers where he instructed them that any arrested IPOB member should not be brought to court but rather should be executed by the army & police.”
He wrote:
Nyesom Wike, the little Hitler of Rivers State had a closed door meeting with lawyers where he instructed them that any arrested IPOB member should not be brought to court but rather should be executed by the army & police. That Wike may know that we know. Vengeance is the Lord's
— Mazi Nnamdi Kanu (@MaziNnamdiKanu) October 30, 2020
Buhari Approves Emaimo’s Re-Appointment
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reappointment of Dr. John Emaimo, as Rector, Federal College of Dental Technology and Therapy, Enugu State.
The appointment was made known in a letter signed by the Minister of State for Health, Olorunnimbe Mamora on behalf of President Buhari.
Dr. Emaimo’s re-appointment takes effect from Nov. 27, 2020.
Speaking on the re-appointment, Mamora stated that Emaimo was found eligible for a second term based on his assessment.
The minister urged Emaimo to continue to work with his team because whatever achievements he had made in his first term could not have been done alone.
He reminded him of the enormous responsibilities of his office and the expectations of the government and people towards efficient service delivery.
WTO: Launch Diplomatic Offensive Against Trump, Obiano Tells Buhari
Governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to deploy all diplomatic moves to ensure Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala emerge as the next Director-General of the World Trade Organisation.
Obiano urged President Buhari not to allow US President Donald Trump to frustrate Okonjo-Iweala’s emergence.
Obiano said this in a statement titled, ‘WTO DG: A Call on President Buhari and African leaders to step up diplomatic offensive’, signed by the state Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, C-Don Adinuba, in Awka, on Thursday.
He asked Buhari to mobilise African and European Union leaders to back Okonjo-Iweala.
“All that is needed is a great diplomatic offensive before the formal announcement of the winner on November 9,” he said.
“The people and government of Anambra State, therefore, call upon President Muhammadu Buhari and other African leaders to immediately set in motion the machinery to get the United States to do the right thing by supporting the most qualified and the most popular candidate,” p[art of the statement read.
