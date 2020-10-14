Lady Who Lost Three Brothers To SARs, Mourns Tearfully During Protest In Enugu

A Nigerian lady during the ongoing EndSARs protest in Enugu refused to fly the Nigerian flag as she mourn tearfully the loss of her brothers to the Special Anti-Robbery Squads, SARs.

The EndSARs protest that has been on for days is a movement against police brutality and harassment in Nigeria.

One of the protesters spotted during the EndSARs movement in Enugu noted that the protest is a personal fight for her because the officers of the police unit murdered three of her brothers in cold blood on the same day.

The lady whose identity remains unknown refused to fly the Nigerian flag as she wailed uncontrollably from the top of a lion statue.

This however, caught the attention of other protesters and has since struck reactions on social media.

