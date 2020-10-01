Lack of money is the cause of jealousy – Soso Soberekon says

Music executive and talent manager, Soso Soberekon has said that lack of money is the cause of “bad belle” (jealousy).

According to him, poor people talk down on rich people and end up doing same things the rich people were doing, when they finally get money.

“A struggling guy will see his rich friend with a babe and call her a gold digger.

Give that struggling man 10m naira now, you will see him carrying all the women and begging them to help him chop his money.

Na lack of money dey cause bad belle. #awala” he wrote on Instagram.